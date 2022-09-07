This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Revlon Inc. (REV)

As of close of business last night, Revlon Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.69, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249554 shares were traded. REV reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 13, 2017, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 09, 2009, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Yildiz Beril sold 2,860 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 20,821 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REV now has a Market Capitalization of 368.57M and an Enterprise Value of 654.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REV is 1.86, which has changed by -39.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REV has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REV traded 19.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for REV as of Aug 14, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 4.69M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 20.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.