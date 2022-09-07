Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) closed the day trading at 0.11 down -8.85% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0104 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6909528 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Koconis John bought 20,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 7,686 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Mendelsohn Alan bought 10,000 shares of TMBR for $4,700 on Nov 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Sitar Edward J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,900 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1981, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3013.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMBR traded about 11.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMBR traded about 10.43M shares per day. A total of 133.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.79M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TMBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.