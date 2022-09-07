Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

The closing price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) was 0.42 for the day, down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058079 shares were traded. BIMI reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4010.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.35M and an Enterprise Value of 24.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIMI is -0.18, which has changed by -89.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3939.

Shares Statistics:

BIMI traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 7.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 36.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIMI as of Aug 14, 2022 were 931.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 218.72k on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.