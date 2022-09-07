Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

The closing price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) was 68.65 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $68.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8428905 shares were traded. BMY reached its highest trading level at $69.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Caforio Giovanni sold 30,000 shares for $74.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,221,200 led to the insider holds 551,104 shares of the business.

LEUNG SANDRA sold 65,000 shares of BMY for $4,867,850 on Jun 06. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 308,627 shares after completing the transaction at $74.89 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Caforio Giovanni, who serves as the Board Chair and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $71.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,788,000 and left with 581,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $80.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.11.

Shares Statistics:

BMY traded an average of 10.30M shares per day over the past three months and 10.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.13B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 34.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, BMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 67.90% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.51. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.63B to a low estimate of $10.81B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.58B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44B, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $-3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.18B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.38B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.67B and the low estimate is $46.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.