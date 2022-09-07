Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

The closing price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) was 19.16 for the day, down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $19.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712843 shares were traded. HOLI reached its highest trading level at $20.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.95.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $24 from $15 previously.

On March 05, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hollysys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLI has reached a high of $21.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.10.

Shares Statistics:

HOLI traded an average of 441.98K shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.23M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 772.03k with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 711.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, HOLI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $586.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.47M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $632.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.53M and the low estimate is $632.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.