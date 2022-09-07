Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed the day trading at 2.37 up 7.24% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087698 shares were traded. TDUP reached its highest trading level at $2.3972 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0650.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Reinhart James G. sold 27,183 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 62,796 led to the insider holds 62,803 shares of the business.

Rotem Alon sold 6,647 shares of TDUP for $15,352 on Sep 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 60,033 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Sobers Sean, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,088 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 23,298 and left with 26,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2527.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDUP traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDUP traded about 768.85k shares per day. A total of 99.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.91M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 9.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.79M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.6M and the low estimate is $366.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.