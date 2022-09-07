Update from Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) was 7.50 for the day, up 6.08% from the previous closing price of $7.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157875 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On October 25, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mirion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.15.

Shares Statistics:

MIR traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.16M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 5.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 9.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747.3M and the low estimate is $738.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.