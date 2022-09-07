Update from Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): A steady trajectory

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) closed the day trading at 4.76 down -28.85% from the previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.9300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289871 shares were traded. ZYME reached its highest trading level at $6.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZYME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 20,496 led to the insider holds 13,276 shares of the business.

Josephson Neil bought 5,000 shares of ZYME for $71,386 on Jan 07. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 7,119 shares after completing the transaction at $14.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $37.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7198.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZYME traded about 835.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZYME traded about 479.5k shares per day. A total of 66.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.65M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.24, compared to 9.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.91% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.78 and a low estimate of $-1.14, while EPS last year was $-1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.91, with high estimates of $-0.75 and low estimates of $-1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.74 and $-5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.88. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.