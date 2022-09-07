Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) closed the day trading at 0.56 up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1932046 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2020, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On October 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 06, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Serafino Domenic bought 37,500 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 12,304 led to the insider holds 1,008,758 shares of the business.

Serafino Domenic bought 37,500 shares of VERO for $12,720 on Aug 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 971,258 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 24, another insider, HOLLMIG STANLEY TYLER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,720 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0778.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERO traded about 512.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERO traded about 2.6M shares per day. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VERO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 508.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 550.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $30.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.23M to a low estimate of $29.66M. As of the current estimate, Venus Concept Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.83M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.62M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.9M and the low estimate is $142.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.