What shareholders can do to beat the market with EVgo Inc. (EVGO) stock

In the latest session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at 8.84 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $8.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1744591 shares were traded. EVGO reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVgo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $19.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVGO has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 2.58M over the past ten days. A total of 68.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 20.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.01% and a Short% of Float of 35.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.39 and $-1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.21M, up 125.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $269.45M and the low estimate is $91.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 186.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.