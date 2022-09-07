What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock

As of close of business last night, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.92, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0082 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9574247 shares were traded. BBIG reached its highest trading level at $0.9498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8899.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 211.93M and an Enterprise Value of 147.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBIG is 0.19, which has changed by -86.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9921, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6639.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIG traded 23.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.54M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 36.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 38.99M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.77% and a Short% of Float of 15.79%.