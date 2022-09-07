Which analyst expects Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed at 20.77 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $20.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3043434 shares were traded. ARRY reached its highest trading level at $21.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Array Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Schmid Gerrard bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 per share. The transaction valued at 151,650 led to the insider holds 41,269 shares of the business.

Patel Nipul M. bought 4,560 shares of ARRY for $100,092 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 108,629 shares after completing the transaction at $21.95 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Stacherski Kenneth R., who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 5,776 shares for $11.33 each. As a result, the insider received 65,431 and left with 99,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $27.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARRY has traded an average of 4.22M shares per day and 3.68M over the past ten days. A total of 148.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.10M. Shares short for ARRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 15.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.20% and a Short% of Float of 14.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $336.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $365.6M to a low estimate of $260.08M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.8M, an estimated increase of 66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.21M, an increase of 78.00% over than the figure of $66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.54M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853.32M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.