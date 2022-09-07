Which analyst expects Atlas Corp. (ATCO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Atlas Corp.’s stock clocked out at 14.57, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1232672 shares were traded. ATCO reached its highest trading level at $14.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $14.45 from $17 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atlas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATCO has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATCO traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 849.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.56M. Insiders hold about 26.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 5.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, ATCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.60.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $414.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $435.7M to a low estimate of $393.71M. As of the current estimate, Atlas Corp.’s year-ago sales were $393.9M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.09M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $414M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.