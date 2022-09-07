Which analyst expects Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.92, up 6.74% from its previous closing price of $10.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120563 shares were traded. RXRX reached its highest trading level at $11.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.33.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On September 21, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2021, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 26,255 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 36,566 shares of RXRX for $377,944 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 549,262 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Larson Tina Marriott, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $12.60 each. As a result, the insider received 201,637 and left with 295,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 111.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $29.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXRX traded 998.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 672.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.35M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.99M with a Short Ratio of 15.81, compared to 13.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 13.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.57. EPS for the following year is $-1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.24 and $-2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 111.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53M, an increase of 118.20% over than the figure of $111.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 336.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.