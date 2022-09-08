A correction may be in store for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares?

As of close of business last night, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.08, up 9.02% from its previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14230034 shares were traded. CHPT reached its highest trading level at $16.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Buy rating on April 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Gerdes Henrik sold 43,186 shares for $15.40 per share. The transaction valued at 665,060 led to the insider holds 78,691 shares of the business.

Sidle Eric sold 33,442 shares of CHPT for $620,268 on Aug 12. The now owns 584,561 shares after completing the transaction at $18.55 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Jansen Colleen, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 266,000 and left with 589,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHPT traded 10.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.36M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 45.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 97.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.