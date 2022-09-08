A glimpse at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at 3.99 up 3.64% from its previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10252200 shares were traded. FCEL reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Sell to Hold on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9648.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCEL has traded an average of 14.23M shares per day and 11.14M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 61.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.