A glimpse at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 43.45, up 4.32% from its previous closing price of $41.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135526 shares were traded. IONS reached its highest trading level at $43.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 01, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when KLEIN JOSEPH III sold 1,333 shares for $38.24 per share. The transaction valued at 50,977 led to the insider holds 18,791 shares of the business.

Swayze Eric sold 378 shares of IONS for $16,689 on Apr 21. The EVP Research now owns 20,353 shares after completing the transaction at $44.15 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 6,792 shares for $40.06 each. As a result, the insider received 272,057 and left with 34,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $46.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONS traded 890.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 750.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.10M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.58, compared to 5.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.74, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.71 and $-3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.53. EPS for the following year is $-2.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $-1.56 and $-5.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $148.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $274M to a low estimate of $88.66M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.31M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.31M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.14M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $572M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $611.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.89M and the low estimate is $429M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.