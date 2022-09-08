A glimpse at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed at 1.89 up 8.00% from its previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260889 shares were traded. LX reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.30.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15.30 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8342.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LX has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 754.31k over the past ten days. A total of 178.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.00M. Insiders hold about 4.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 448.14k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, down -24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.