A glimpse at Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed at 6.32 up 17.04% from its previous closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2080723 shares were traded. MCRB reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7 from $24 previously.

Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge bought 8,738,243 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 27,525,465 led to the insider holds 5,875,711 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCRB has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 680.86k over the past ten days. A total of 92.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 5.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.65, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.55, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.32. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $-2.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.93M, down -86.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $318.6M and the low estimate is $40M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 661.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.