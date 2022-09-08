A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

The price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at 160.39 in the last session, up 1.17% from day before closing price of $158.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16759409 shares were traded. META reached its highest trading level at $160.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at META’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $225 from $280 previously.

On July 29, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $188.Itau BBA initiated its Market Perform rating on July 26, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $160.24 per share. The transaction valued at 54,802 led to the insider holds 23,322 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $55,568 on Aug 23. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 23,664 shares after completing the transaction at $162.48 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Bosworth Andrew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $176.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,647,200 and left with 98,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $383.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 225.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, META traded on average about 28.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 38 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $5.88 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 54 analysts recommending between $22.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156B and the low estimate is $121.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.