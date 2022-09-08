A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)

After closing at $0.22 in the most recent trading day, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) closed at 0.21, down -6.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061643 shares were traded. NBY reached its highest trading level at $0.2275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1969.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.10.

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $4.

Laidlaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 15, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Hall Justin bought 69,767 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 30,000 led to the insider holds 73,172 shares of the business.

Jones Andrew D. bought 36,765 shares of NBY for $16,177 on Dec 06. The CFO now owns 127,461 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Kunin Jeffrey, who serves as the President, DERMAdoctor, LLC of the company, bought 101,650 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,013 and bolstered with 500,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $0.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2974.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 571.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 64.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75M, an increase of 95.50% over than the figure of $64.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42M, up 102.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.56M and the low estimate is $25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.