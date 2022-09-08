A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

After closing at $0.53 in the most recent trading day, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) closed at 0.55, up 3.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302102 shares were traded. VISL reached its highest trading level at $0.5601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5120.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VISL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8865.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 270.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 132.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.13M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.21, compared to 2.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.