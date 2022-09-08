Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at 15.80 in the last session, up 3.81% from day before closing price of $15.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208591 shares were traded. ALHC reached its highest trading level at $15.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On December 03, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 03, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Maroney Dawn Christine sold 20,000 shares for $14.56 per share. The transaction valued at 291,142 led to the insider holds 1,560,069 shares of the business.

Kumar Dinesh M. sold 30,000 shares of ALHC for $436,782 on Sep 01. The Chief Med & Operating Officer now owns 976,866 shares after completing the transaction at $14.56 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, KAO JOHN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $14.56 each. As a result, the insider received 727,935 and left with 2,799,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALHC traded on average about 571.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 860.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.41M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $337.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.56M to a low estimate of $336.85M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.