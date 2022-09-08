An investigation into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s technical aspects

After closing at $0.15 in the most recent trading day, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) closed at 0.15, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353119 shares were traded. GHSI reached its highest trading level at $0.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1414.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GHSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3526.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.60M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5M and the low estimate is $13.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.