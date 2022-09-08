An investigation into Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s technical aspects

The price of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at 16.49 in the last session, up 7.85% from day before closing price of $15.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136697 shares were traded. UDMY reached its highest trading level at $16.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UDMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Gune Prasad sold 1,697 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 25,133 led to the insider holds 278,561 shares of the business.

Brown Gregory Scott sold 3,959 shares of UDMY for $58,633 on Aug 16. The President, Udemy Business now owns 1,219,334 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Venugopal Venu, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,376 shares for $14.81 each. As a result, the insider received 35,189 and left with 277,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $32.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UDMY traded on average about 772.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.15M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 2.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.37 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.59. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800.69M and the low estimate is $723.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.