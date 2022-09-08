An overall feel about BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) closed at 0.33 down -11.31% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0421 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536161 shares were traded. BTCM reached its highest trading level at $0.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BIT Mining Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $12.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7414.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTCM has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 72.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.