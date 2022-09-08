An overall feel about Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Squarespace Inc.’s stock clocked out at 22.03, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $21.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049810 shares were traded. SQSP reached its highest trading level at $22.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SQSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 01, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 238 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,475 led to the insider holds 76,823 shares of the business.

Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 1,595 shares of SQSP for $36,689 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 515,397 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Index Venture Growth Associate, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 483,153 shares for $21.75 each. As a result, the insider received 10,510,899 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $48.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SQSP traded 601.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 363.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.15M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $867M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $858.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $784.04M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $969.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $937.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.