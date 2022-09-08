Analysis of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI): Selected Notes

The closing price of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) was 1.12 for the day, up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5162111 shares were traded. NCMI reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Lesinski Thomas F. sold 31,536 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 56,134 led to the insider holds 315,717 shares of the business.

Felenstein Scott D sold 381 shares of NCMI for $358 on Jul 02. The President – Sales & Marketing now owns 180,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Lesinski Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,081 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 44,791 and left with 219,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1072.

Shares Statistics:

NCMI traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 601.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 4.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, NCMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.28.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14M, an estimated increase of 364.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.32M, an increase of 68.10% less than the figure of $364.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.6M, up 145.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.8M and the low estimate is $341.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.