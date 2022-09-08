Are analysts optimistic about Crocs Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CROX) stock?

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was 76.33 for the day, up 6.10% from the previous closing price of $71.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122843 shares were traded. CROX reached its highest trading level at $76.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.12.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $75.

On April 29, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on April 29, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Poole Michelle sold 7,320 shares for $80.26 per share. The transaction valued at 587,503 led to the insider holds 168,905 shares of the business.

SISLER SHANNON sold 3,164 shares of CROX for $253,120 on Aug 25. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 49,303 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On May 25, another insider, SMACH THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $49.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $183.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.61.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.89M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.71 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.