Are analysts optimistic about Top Ships Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) closed the day trading at 0.27 down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0096 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003987 shares were traded. TOPS reached its highest trading level at $0.2794 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2582.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOPS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7430.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOPS traded about 735.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOPS traded about 833.32k shares per day. A total of 52.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.25M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.71% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 600.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 847.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.37M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.