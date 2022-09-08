Are IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) closed at 0.84 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $-0.0159 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596527 shares were traded. IZEA reached its highest trading level at $0.8661 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8011.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IZEA has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1379.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IZEA has traded an average of 493.14K shares per day and 289.83k over the past ten days. A total of 62.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IZEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 444.61k with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 986.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.07 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.75M to a low estimate of $9.75M. As of the current estimate, IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IZEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.02M, up 36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.5M and the low estimate is $53.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.