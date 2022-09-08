Are LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, LivePerson Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.58, up 6.73% from its previous closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1167040 shares were traded. LPSN reached its highest trading level at $11.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 22 when Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares for $23.86 per share. The transaction valued at 11,334 led to the insider holds 8,235 shares of the business.

Greenberg Monica L. sold 986 shares of LPSN for $25,606 on Apr 12. The EVP, Policy & General Counsel now owns 34,232 shares after completing the transaction at $25.97 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Collins John DeNeen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,203 shares for $24.95 each. As a result, the insider received 30,011 and left with 42,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $68.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPSN traded 998.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 5.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.62M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $653.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.8M and the low estimate is $647.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.