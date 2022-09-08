Are MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, MetLife Inc.’s stock clocked out at 66.17, up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $65.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3460976 shares were traded. MET reached its highest trading level at $66.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wolfe Research on June 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $74 from $70 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2022, with a $74 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Goulart Steven J sold 4,060 shares for $67.60 per share. The transaction valued at 274,456 led to the insider holds 55,299 shares of the business.

DEBEL MARLENE sold 4,060 shares of MET for $274,456 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Risk Officer now owns 55,299 shares after completing the transaction at $67.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Goulart Steven J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 56,857 shares for $70.29 each. As a result, the insider received 3,996,376 and left with 215,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MetLife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $73.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MET traded 4.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 809.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 11.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.82, MET has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 47.90% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.32 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.92. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $7.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $16.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.15B to a low estimate of $15.55B. As of the current estimate, MetLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.89B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.24B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.24B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.83B and the low estimate is $67.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.