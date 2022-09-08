Are Sempra (NYSE:SRE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Sempra’s stock clocked out at 173.49, up 3.37% from its previous closing price of $167.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369918 shares were traded. SRE reached its highest trading level at $173.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.37.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $164 to $167.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 30,796 shares for $162.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,996,049 led to the insider holds 19,261 shares of the business.

WALL PETER R sold 2,559 shares of SRE for $369,648 on Mar 01. The SVP, Controller and CAO now owns 6,776 shares after completing the transaction at $144.45 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, Sedgwick Karen L, who serves as the Chief HR Officer, CAO of the company, sold 908 shares for $135.08 each. As a result, the insider received 122,653 and left with 17,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $173.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRE traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.10M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.18, SRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 124.40% for SRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $4.11 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.67 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.52. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $2.53B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.19B and the low estimate is $12.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.