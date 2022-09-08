As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fortive Corporation (FTV) offers stability

The closing price of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) was 64.84 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $63.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373556 shares were traded. FTV reached its highest trading level at $64.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when SPOON ALAN G bought 17,400 shares for $58.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,493 led to the insider holds 98,861 shares of the business.

Walker Stacey A. sold 1,080 shares of FTV for $69,584 on Feb 28. The SVP – Human Resources now owns 41,170 shares after completing the transaction at $64.43 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Mulhall Christopher M., who serves as the VP – Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 118 shares for $64.43 each. As a result, the insider received 7,603 and left with 2,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $79.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.06.

Shares Statistics:

FTV traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 350.44M. Shares short for FTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 4.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, FTV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1195:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Fortive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.