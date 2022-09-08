As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) offers stability

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) closed the day trading at 0.68 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142179 shares were traded. GNUS reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Chizick Harold sold 419,335 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 487,687 led to the insider holds 838,671 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7659, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8827.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNUS traded about 3.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNUS traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 315.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GNUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.92M with a Short Ratio of 11.76, compared to 47.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.95% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $61.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.39M to a low estimate of $61.39M. As of the current estimate, Genius Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87M, an estimated increase of 679.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87M, up 679.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.68M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.