As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) offers stability

The closing price of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) was 0.32 for the day, down -10.92% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4869 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11837815 shares were traded. GPL reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on August 10, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On October 22, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.40.

Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its Accumulate to Neutral on July 19, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPL has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9346.

Shares Statistics:

GPL traded an average of 401.92K shares per day over the past three months and 184.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.50M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 685.06k with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 490.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.7M to a low estimate of $35.33M. As of the current estimate, Great Panther Mining Limited’s year-ago sales were $52.1M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.9M, an increase of 53.60% over than the figure of $-31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.68M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274.87M and the low estimate is $215.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.