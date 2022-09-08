As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) offers stability

The closing price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) was 1.26 for the day, up 7.69% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5658428 shares were traded. IAG reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4869.

Shares Statistics:

IAG traded an average of 6.21M shares per day over the past three months and 3.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.52M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 18.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.