As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) offers stability

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed the day trading at 22.81 up 4.06% from the previous closing price of $21.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2407930 shares were traded. SIX reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $26.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Ruchim Arik W bought 250,000 shares for $22.72 per share. The transaction valued at 5,679,075 led to the insider holds 10,500,000 shares of the business.

JAFFER REHAN bought 250,000 shares of SIX for $5,679,075 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 10,500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.72 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, JAFFER REHAN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $23.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,933,875 and bolstered with 10,250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIX traded about 3.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIX traded about 2.84M shares per day. A total of 84.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.95M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.