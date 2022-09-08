Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed the day trading at 25.43 up 5.65% from the previous closing price of $24.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2342712 shares were traded. BE reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Griffiths Glen sold 787 shares for $25.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,344 led to the insider holds 339,261 shares of the business.

Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 7,107 shares of BE for $183,076 on Aug 29. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 37,314 shares after completing the transaction at $25.76 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who serves as the EVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 3,192 shares for $25.81 each. As a result, the insider received 82,386 and left with 354,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $37.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BE traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BE traded about 2.93M shares per day. A total of 178.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.22M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 16.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $229.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $204.8M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.47M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.89M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.