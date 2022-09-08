COMS (COMSovereign Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.12 in the most recent trading day, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) closed at 0.11, down -5.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0066 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3689054 shares were traded. COMS reached its highest trading level at $0.1220 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1073.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920 led to the insider holds 572,267 shares of the business.

Davies Brent M bought 2,000 shares of COMS for $3,180 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 566,267 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, McIntire Dustin H., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,939 and bolstered with 1,483,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMS has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4791.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.01M. Insiders hold about 31.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118M and the low estimate is $118M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 619.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.