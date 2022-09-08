Considering Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) closed at 15.75 in the last session, up 2.21% from day before closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1699712 shares were traded. BLCO reached its highest trading level at $15.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLCO traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 795k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.