Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) was 2.09 for the day, up 11.17% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105302 shares were traded. EOSE reached its highest trading level at $2.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EOSE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $13.

On November 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Mastrangelo Joe bought 70,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 98,000 led to the insider holds 338,727 shares of the business.

Gonzales Randall B bought 70,000 shares of EOSE for $101,836 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 113,700 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On May 12, another insider, Shribman Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,674 and bolstered with 1,023,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7188.

Shares Statistics:

EOSE traded an average of 3.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.59M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 13.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.93 and $-2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-1.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $612k, an estimated increase of 980.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,003.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.75M and the low estimate is $163.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 277.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.