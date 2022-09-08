How is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NGM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) closed at 15.80 in the last session, up 6.76% from day before closing price of $14.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616038 shares were traded. NGM reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 13, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $39.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on May 24, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when COLUMN GROUP L P bought 984,161 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 13,286,174 led to the insider holds 2,650,177 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP L P bought 984,161 shares of NGM for $13,286,174 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 2,650,177 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, GOEDDEL DAVID V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 984,161 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,286,174 and bolstered with 2,650,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGM traded on average about 464.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.65, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.73 and $-2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.09. EPS for the following year is $-2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.89 and $-3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.88M, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.