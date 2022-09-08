How is Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE: WMT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed at 135.74 in the last session, up 2.57% from day before closing price of $132.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5671848 shares were traded. WMT reached its highest trading level at $135.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On May 18, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $180 to $165.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when McMillon C Douglas sold 9,708 shares for $135.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,316,728 led to the insider holds 1,497,747 shares of the business.

WALTON JIM C sold 347,542 shares of WMT for $47,145,880 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 282,330,635 shares after completing the transaction at $135.66 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, WALTON ALICE L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 347,542 shares for $135.66 each. As a result, the insider received 47,145,880 and left with 282,330,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WMT traded on average about 8.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 13.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WMT is 2.24, which was 2.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 44.90% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $616.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.81B and the low estimate is $607.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.