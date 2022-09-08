I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA).

After closing at $2.36 in the most recent trading day, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) closed at 2.92, up 23.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073354 shares were traded. AKA reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.20 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when MCCORMICK MYLES B bought 14,695 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 62,454 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

MCCORMICK MYLES B bought 15,305 shares of AKA for $61,220 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 25,305 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, RAMSEY JILL ELIZABETH, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,720 and bolstered with 12,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKA has reached a high of $15.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2863.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 192.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AKA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 845.36k with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 639.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $664.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $562.19M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $844.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $979.49M and the low estimate is $735.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.