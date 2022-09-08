I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

The price of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at 206.19 in the last session, up 4.04% from day before closing price of $198.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323406 shares were traded. ADSK reached its highest trading level at $207.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $320.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Hope Stephen W. sold 443 shares for $200.29 per share. The transaction valued at 88,728 led to the insider holds 3,743 shares of the business.

Anagnost Andrew sold 34,366 shares of ADSK for $7,109,155 on Aug 29. The President and CEO now owns 76,968 shares after completing the transaction at $206.87 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Hope Stephen W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 327 shares for $177.43 each. As a result, the insider received 58,020 and left with 4,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $335.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADSK traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.66 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.