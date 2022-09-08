In spite of Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 169.67, up 3.75% from its previous closing price of $163.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547465 shares were traded. KEYS reached its highest trading level at $170.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KEYS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $200.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Stephens Kevin A bought 500 shares for $136.91 per share. The transaction valued at 68,455 led to the insider holds 3,626 shares of the business.

Stephens Kevin A bought 500 shares of KEYS for $72,700 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 3,126 shares after completing the transaction at $145.40 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, HAMADA RICHARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,626 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 243,900 and left with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $209.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KEYS traded 855.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 881.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $7.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.29 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.94B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $5.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.