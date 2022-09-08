In the case of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), what’s next?

The closing price of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) was 15.36 for the day, up 3.57% from the previous closing price of $14.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20197122 shares were traded. GOLD reached its highest trading level at $15.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.88.

Shares Statistics:

GOLD traded an average of 21.73M shares per day over the past three months and 21.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.78B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 29.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GOLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of $-10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.6B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $10.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.