In the case of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), what’s next?

The closing price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) was 9.76 for the day, up 11.80% from the previous closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086990 shares were traded. IHRT reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IHRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 54,112 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 503,739 led to the insider holds 1,774,633 shares of the business.

Rasulo James A bought 40,223 shares of IHRT for $480,849 on May 12. The Director now owns 87,591 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hamilton Scott D, who serves as the of the company, bought 400 shares for $11.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,624 and bolstered with 18,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, iHeartMedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $27.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.36.

Shares Statistics:

IHRT traded an average of 868.50K shares per day over the past three months and 757.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.13M. Shares short for IHRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $968.7M to a low estimate of $937.6M. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $809.39M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.